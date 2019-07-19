Excessive Heat Warning

Iowa Couple Who Neglected Their Severely Malnourished Baby Avoids Prison Time

Zak Herman and Stazia Kirk (WHO-HD)

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa couple has avoided prison time in a child neglect case.

Stazia Kirk and Zak Herman were arrested in February after the Department of Human Services reported their 3-month-old girl was severely malnourished. The infant was so dehydrated she was unable to cry and tested positive for cocaine.

Originally charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person and child endangerment, the couple took a plea deal back in May. Friday they were sentenced to three years of probation, plus fines.

Kirk and Herman must also undergo substance abuse and mental health evaluations.

