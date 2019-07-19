× Ivanka Trump, HHS Secretary Azar Visit Iowa to Promote Workforce Development

GRIMES, Iowa — This month is called Pledge to America’s Workers month.

A national council, as well as state governments, have been working to invest in workforce development across the country.

Advisor to the President, Ivanka Trump, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar were in Iowa Friday to highlight the state’s effort to expand opportunities to Iowans.

The pair joined Gov. Kim Reynolds at Hy-Vee’s HST Innovation Center in Grimes.

Iowa has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country.

Ms. Trump says that’s due to the work of Iowa-based companies like Hy-Vee.

“Wages are up, because there’s opportunity, because companies such as Hy-Vee are getting creative in their hiring, and are reaching out to populations that had been marginalized and providing them pathways to achieving career success but are also investing in their existing workforce and upscaling and retraining,” said Trump.

Ms. Trump also commended Gov. Reynolds’ efforts to enhance workforce development in Iowa and her Future Ready Iowa Act.