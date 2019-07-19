Local Church Hosts Vigil for Murdered Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The murders of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez and her two children, 11 year-old Grecia and 5-year old Ever, have sent shock waves through the metro. The deaths have hit the Latinx community especially hard.

“It's been really rough and sad. On any given day it's hard to be an immigrant in this country now, but just to learn that this family, this mother of two and these two little kids who had moved recently to Iowa and are new Iowans had been murdered, it's really sad,” said Pastor Alejandro Alfaro-Santiz.

On Friday from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. the community is invited to gather outside of the apartment where the family lived at 1003 Day Street for a vigil hosted by the Trinity Las Americas United Methodist Church.

“They didn't have any relatives here in Iowa and so we are coming together as a community to stand in solidarity with them. To immigrate to this country, there are a lot of things that are very complicated and very risky. We want to honor the courage of this young mother who tried to give their kids a better life and unfortunately they ended up being murdered,” said Alfaro-Santiz.

A GoFundMe has been started and is asking to raise $10,000 in order to get the family's remains sent back to their native Honduras. The donation page states that they had been in the country for three months in search of the “American dream.” Alfaro-Santiz says even though the family were not members of the church, it's important that the church is there.

“It's important to demonstrate we're here for the good times and the hard times. We want to show that we are working together to support the community at large. Even though they didn’t have any family members here, they had friends who are very impacted and who are very sad," he said.