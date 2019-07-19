One Year Later: Parts of Marshalltown Still Rebuilding From 2018 Tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- One year ago, on July 19, 2018, tornadoes ripped through Iowa causing damage to three central Iowa cities. Marshalltown was the hardest hit.

Hundreds of homes were damaged and dozens more businesses were right in the tornado's path including the county courthouse and local hospital.

While many buildings are now restored, some, especially those on the Northeast side of town, still show signs of damage from the tornado. There are boarded-up homes with mature trees in their yards, still bare of leaves.

Several residents are struggling to find the money and the resources to rebuild.

Jessica Mastin lives near State Street and her home was one of the many damaged. She still remembers that day when she rushed her children into the basement.

"We had eight windows break all the way through in this old house and these are not small windows. There was glass everywhere, we had a lot of roof damage we had to have our roof replaced, siding, our garage was picked up and moved a couple inches," said Mastin.

