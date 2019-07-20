× Ames and Surrounding Areas Experiencing Power Outages

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Ames and surrounding areas are experiencing a wide-area power outage Saturday.

Approximately 2,000 customers are without power from Kelley to Ames, according to Alliant Energy. The City of Ames also reported power outages to “a large percentage” of their customers.

Alliant Energy said the outage started at 12:37 p.m. They expect power to be restored to their customers by 3 p.m.

As of 1:30 p.m., Ames Electric started to bring some customers back online. “If it’s not you – hold tight! We’re working and we’ll get to you as soon as we can!” said the City of Ames on Facebook.

Around 1:45 p.m., Ames Electric crews were checking the Stange Road substation “for equipment concerns before repowering.” This substation serves west and north Ames.

Ames is still working to determine the source of the problem and they do not know when power will be restored to all customers.