Isolated Storms Expected for First Leg of RAGBRAI

IOWA — RAGBRAI riders will have to fight through some isolated storms on the first leg of the 2019 ride starting in Council Bluffs Sunday.

The line of storms is expected to bring in some heavy rainfall Saturday night through early Sunday. There could be some localized flooding.

The storms will be out of the area by Sunday night.

The rest of the week will be cooler and there is very little chance for rain. It’s much better news for anyone making the annual bike classic across the state.