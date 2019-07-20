× Man Killed by Train in Downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after he was hit by a train in downtown Des Moines.

Police and fire officials were called to the train tracks near 3rd Street and Vine Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the report of a pedestrian struck by a train.

When they arrived, a 26-year-old male was suffering from a traumatic injury and was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses told Channel 13 the man walked around the lowered traffic signal arms and was attempting to jump onto the train while it was moving.

The incident remains under investigation. The victim`s name has not been released at this time.