Traffic Backups Expected During I-35 Exit Ramp Closure in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation says a ramp closure on Interstate 35 could cause some traffic problems in Ankeny.

Crews are closing off the northbound I-35 ramp to East 1st Street in Ankeny at 10 p.m. Sunday.

The closure is part of a construction project to re-do the entire I-35 East 1st Street interchange. The DOT says the ramp will be closed until late August.

While the ramp is closed, motorists can follow a marked detour using northbound I-35, 36th Street, and southbound I-35 to access East 1st Street.