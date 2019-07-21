× Insiders 7/21/19: How Godfrey Won a Discrimination Lawsuit Against Branstad, A Discussion of Racism in America

DES MOINES, Iowa — Taxpayers could owe more than $6 million after Chris Godfrey won a discrimination lawsuit against former Governor Terry Branstad and the state of Iowa. Godfrey’s lead attorney, Roxanne Conlin, discusses why it took so long to get justice.

Conlin weighs in on the crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates and how she will decide who to support in the 2020 election.

In tweets last week, President Donald Trump targeted progressive Democratic congresswomen and suggested "they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

A’ndrea Wilson, an assistant professor at Grand View University, explains why some people viewed the tweets as racist and others did not.

See which five counties consume the most pills per person each year in Iowa.

Numbers dominate this week’s Insiders Quick Six.