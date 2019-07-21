Murphy’s Law: Cyclone Football Expectations

Posted 11:34 pm, July 21, 2019

In this week's Murphy's Law, Keith Murphy has thoughts on higher-than-ever expectations for Cyclone football, and how the fans and players must adjust.

