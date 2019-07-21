Police Chase Ends With Crash in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A suspect is in custody after leading Des Moines police on a chase and firing a gun.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, a police officer spotted a vehicle associated with a wanted felon. The suspect fled police at the 1500 block of East MLK Jr. Parkway. The pursuit continued east on Maury Street, where the suspect failed to yield at the intersection of SE 14th Street. Police said the suspect struck a southbound car, knocking it into a northbound truck.

Police said a gun was fired from inside the suspect's vehicle right before or during the collision, striking the car he crashed into. Police do not know if the suspect meant to shoot at the pursuing officer or if the gunshot was an accidental discharge.

The suspect was taken into custody. He was the only person injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Despite the chase resulting in a crash, police said it was the correct decision to pursue the suspect.

“We balance the risk of the chase versus the reward of the apprehension of the offender. I think the officer’s assessment was correct. Traffic was really light, and [the chase] was very short. And my understanding is the speeds didn’t get too high either,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.