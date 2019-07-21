Police Identify Des Moines Man Killed by Train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police have identified the man hit and killed by a train in downtown Des Moines early Saturday morning.

Police and fire officials were called to the train tracks near 3rd Street and Vine Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the report of a pedestrian struck by a train.

When police arrived, 26-year-old Des Moines resident Ian Pfeiffer was suffering from a traumatic injury. Pfeiffer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told Channel 13 Pfeiffer walked around the lowered traffic signal arms and was attempting to jump onto the train while it was moving.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Police said there is no evidence at this time that indicates it was a suicide.