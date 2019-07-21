× RAGBRAI Day One Cloudy Rainy Skies Doesn’t Deter Riders

AVOCA, Iowa-RAGBRAI 2019 started out with a stark contrast to arrival day in Council Bluffs . The weather turned rainy over night, after being in the upper 90’s on Saturday.

Riders seemed to not be phased by the weather.

We stayed at Lake Manawa, it was lightning when we took off then we waited a while and left about 7 o’clock 730 it was great ride in, a little wet but it was good,” said Dave Wykoff, a retired Iowa School principal now living in Arkansas. “This is my 31st year on RAGBRAI.”

The ride is also great for church and school groups. Some youth at the Broadway United Methodist Church awoke at 3 AM to get some breakfast ready for riders.

“Adults stayed here last night had a lock-in overnight and got up early to help prepare some smoothies get coffee ready get the cinnamon rolls out,” said Shannon Meister, Council Chair at the Broadway United Methodist Church. “They had a blast I don’t think they got much sleep but they had a blast.”

Antti Hoyden is on his 10th RAGBRAI. He lives in Finland.

“We have a one week ride in early July, to train for this one,” said Hoyden. He was asked how the two rides differ. “Finland the hills are bigger, and it’s chilly, this weather here would be a heat wave in Finland.”

Avoca welcomed riders at the noon stop, as they are celebrating their 150th anniversary as a town this year.