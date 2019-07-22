Agriculture Lending Goes Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Agricultural lending went up in the second quarter of 2019 because of growth in the average size of farm operating loans.

A Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank report shows the volume of loans increased 11% compared to 2018. The pace of growth is the fastest in the second quarter since 2011.

Operating loans continue as the majority of non-real estate farm lending and increased by 16%. However, the volume of non-real estate loans more than a million dollars was much higher than normal and boosted the average size of loans.

According to the survey data, the volume of new non-real estate loans at commercial banks totaled more than $800 million in the second quarter.