The girls state softball tournament at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge had the best weather anyone could remember for opening day.

In 1A quarterfinals, all the higher seeded teams won.

#1 Collins-Maxwell 4, #8 Gehlen Catholic 0

Box Score

#4 Newell-Fonda 7, #5 Lynnville-Sully 5

Box Score

#2 Lisbon 1, #7 Wayne 0

Box Score

#3 Clarksville 5, #6 Bishop Garrigan 0

Box Score