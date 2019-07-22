‘Busch Latte’ Coming to Iowa for Latte Season

The makers of Busch Light are again recognizing Iowans’ love of their brew.

Iowa is among seven states that will be enjoying latte season with a little something extra this year. For a limited time, Iowans will be able to purchase 30-packs of the beer with special packaging identifying it as “Busch Latte.”

Don’t worry, the beer inside is the same as always and best enjoyed cold. Don’t you dare try to add any milk foam or cinnamon sprinkles to this brew.

According to a post on the Busch Facebook page, the other states where you can buy the special “Busch Latte” packaging are North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, and Minnesota.