Des Moines Man Who Allegedly Threatened to ‘Blow a Woman’s Head Off’ is Released on Bond

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines man is out of jail on bond after he allegedly threatened to "blow a woman's head off."

Police say 32-year-old Dean Anderson pointed a handgun at the woman's head last Friday. According to the criminal complaint, when authorities searched Anderson’s home, they found the gun and more than a pound of marijuana, cocaine and prescription medications.

He is charged with drug crimes, assault while displaying a deadly weapon and for being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Anderson walked out of jail yesterday on $41,000 bond.

He is scheduled to be back in court next week for a preliminary hearing.