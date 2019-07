Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On a picture perfect day for the girls state softball tournament in Fort Dodge, East Marshall won its 2A quarterfinal game against Ogden, 4-0.

In class 3A, Columbus Catholic with a mild upset over higher seeded Albia, 8-5. Two-time defending state champ Assumption held off an upset bid from Algona, 3-2.