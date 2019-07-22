Iowa Lottery Players Could Get Payments From $4.3M Settlement Over Rigged Drawings

Posted 8:15 pm, July 22, 2019, by

IOWA -- The Multi-State Lottery Association appears ready to pay millions over multiple rigged drawings.

It all stems from the arrest of Eddie Tipton, the lottery's former IT director. Tipton is serving a 25-year prison sentence for installing computer software that made it possible for him to predict the winning numbers.

Tipton is accused of rigging at least nine drawings. Those drawings sparked a class-action lawsuit. The Des Moines Register reports the lottery has reached a deal to settle the lawsuit for $4.3 million.

The Iowa Lottery says a website will be setup to allow lottery players to seek reimbursement.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.