Iowa Lottery Players Could Get Payments From $4.3M Settlement Over Rigged Drawings

IOWA -- The Multi-State Lottery Association appears ready to pay millions over multiple rigged drawings.

It all stems from the arrest of Eddie Tipton, the lottery's former IT director. Tipton is serving a 25-year prison sentence for installing computer software that made it possible for him to predict the winning numbers.

Tipton is accused of rigging at least nine drawings. Those drawings sparked a class-action lawsuit. The Des Moines Register reports the lottery has reached a deal to settle the lawsuit for $4.3 million.

The Iowa Lottery says a website will be setup to allow lottery players to seek reimbursement.