Iowa State Fair Announces 3rd Finalist for Best New Food Award

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The third finalist for the Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food Award has been selected.

The Chicken Street Tacos from Chicken City round out the top three. It joins The Chief sandwich from The Rib Shack and Georgie’s Roast with the Most Wrap from G Mig's.

Fairgoers can sample the top three finalists and cast their vote next month. The winner will be announced at the fair August 14.

The 2019 Best New Food Finalists:

Georgie's Roast with the Most Wrap: $10; Located at G Mig's Wrap Stand, this new food is a cheddar tortilla wrap with tender beef pot roast, a white rice mixture containing Chorizo sausage crumbles, roasted green chilies, cheddar Jack cheese, candy corn salsa, crispy corn tortilla crumbles and a sour cream drizzle. On the side is a zest salsa Verde sauce. Gluten free wraps are available at an additional cost.

The Chief: $8; Find The Chief at The Rib Shack, a new creation of Navajo BBQ fried bread with slow-smoked beef brisket topped with cilantro lime slaw and a salsa cream drizzle. A slow-smoked pork option is also available.

Chicken Street Tacos: $9; Chicken Street Tacos include perfectly grilled chicken, sliced thin, and covered with fresh corn salsa and a sweet and salty lime mist, held together with a flour tortilla. A sweet pepper sour cream sauce is drizzled over the top. These tacos are located at the Chicken City stand.