Iowa Woman Dies After Exiting Moving Vehicle

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman died from injuries she sustained exiting a moving vehicle.

It happened at Samson Avenue north of Lehigh, Iowa, around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said Margaret Francis Garcia, of Stanhope, Iowa, was severely injured when she exited a moving vehicle. She later died from her injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle was her husband, Randy Scott Garcia.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol investigated the incident at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.