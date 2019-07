Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mt Ayr returned to the state softball tournament at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge for the first time in 25 years. The Raiderettes did not dissapoint.

Mt Ayr won in extra innings with a dramatic walk-off single by Sam Stewart, Rachel Sobotka scored. 3-2 final, Mt Ayr beats Beckman Catholic in 8 innings.