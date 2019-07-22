RAGBRAI Day Two 2019 What To Pack, and Comfort Food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINTERSET, Iowa- RAGBRAI 2019 enjoyed some blue skies and sunshine on Monday.

Also, some wind.

“It’s coming right at us a tough day but will get to Earlham, then and go south,” said Steve Farnsworth, from Kirksville, MO.

When packing, there are always more things you need to bring, one is very important.

“Oh the sunscreen but something definitely for your backside just so you don’t get to chafing and all that,” said Farnsworth.

Cindy Bouray of Thompson IL is on her 9th RAGBRAI. She has a hat, which is like a straw hat, with a brim, but it’s also a bicycle helmet.

It’a a good hat keep the sun off my face and yesterday it kept the rain from dripping in my eyes when I was riding all day,” said Bouret. “I bring, sunscreen, lots of cash and a credit, camping for camping gear and warm wear, as well as cold wear.”

In Stuart student groups were raising money.

“This is for the West Central Valley After Prom and Booster Club,” said Lori Christensen, who was helping with the stand. “We have 3500 bacon cheese burgers.”

Next door the FFA in the local school was selling watermelon, to take students on an educational trip to Ireland in 2021.

“There’s lots of different cattle operations, and sheep is a big commodity over there

as well as some forages and there’s a flower market, a lot of different history we’re going to see as well,” said Molly Dolch, who is the West Central Valley Ag teacher.

Some riders made an un-planned stop in Menlo to catch one of their favorite RAGBRAI comfort foods, grilled cheese sandwiches. “We sell hundreds of sandwiches per day, even in the rain,” said Jake Whi”pple, owner of the company. “It’s a good comfort food, and it’s a good energy food."

RAGBRAI heads to Indianola on Tuesday.