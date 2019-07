Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Urbandale police are searching for a pair of suspected car thieves.

Two suspects are accused of breaking into Charles Gabus Ford last week and stealing two cars.

One of the vehicles is a white 2018 F-350. The bed is missing because the truck was in the process of being repaired.

The second stolen vehicle is a grey 2017 Dodge Journey.

Anyone with information about the thefts or the two suspects is asked to call Urbandale police at 515-222-3321.