Victims Concerned for Safety After Violent Attacker is Released From Jail

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A habitually violent attacker was released from jail on Monday.

Good time credit shaved nine years off 38-year-old Scott Parks’ 15-year sentence.

"It’s scary. It's anxiety driving," Tiffany Allison said.

In 2009 Parks attacked Allison, who was his girlfriend at the time.

“I was saying goodbye to my family in my mind," Allison said.

Allison escaped after enduring hours of abuse. That landed Parks with a 2.5-year sentence, but he received parole after serving ten months.

Then, in 2012 Parks attacked Jill Saunders. Parks was serving a 15-year sentence after this but was released after six years. Now that Parks is out of jail, Allison is worried he will attack again.

“Everyone is worried that there is no place else for this to go except for him to murder his next victim," Allison said.

Children and Families of Iowa says Allison and other victims of domestic abuse need to create a safety plan.

“You're aware of your environment. You let all the people in your life know what’s going on. You have a safety word," Lori Rinehart said.

That is advice Allison is taking to heart.

“Being prepared all the time, being aware of my surroundings, that's the same for all the victims," Allison said.

But she says she needs help from lawmakers.

“We need to have the laws changed here. Victims need to have more protections. The community needs to be protected and we need to take a look at who we are letting out of prison, who we are keeping incarcerated and take a look at rehabilitation efforts and how long they're offered," Allison said.

Parks is staying in a home on the south side of Des Moines. He asked for privacy and says he will be releasing a statement soon.

Neighbors Channel 13 spoke to say they were unaware Parks was living in the area. That is why Allison's advocacy foundation to help victims of violent crimes wants lawmakers to create a state registry for violent offenders.