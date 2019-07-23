5A Girls State Softball: Waukee, Johnston, Valley All Advance to Semifinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Iowa Girls State Softball Tournament in Fort Dodge wrapped up quarterfinal play with the big schools in class 5A.

Top seed Waukee left no doubt with an easy 8-0 win over Ottumwa.

Johnston, the 5 seed, scored a minor upset by coming from behind to topple the 4 seed, Indianola, 3-2. Waukee and Johnston meet in the semifinals Wednesday night.

Valley had to play Fort Dodge in the Dodgers hometown, but the Tigers were more than up to the task as the 7 seed upsets the 2, 3-0. Valley takes on City High for a spot in the championship game.