× Altoona PD Seeks Help Identifying Subject Wanted for Questioning in Forgery Case

ALTOONA, Iowa – The Altoona Police Department is hoping the public can help them identify a subject they believe is connected to a forgery case.

Police released a photo of the subject on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday morning. They say the person pictured is being sought for questioning in connection with a forgery and stolen checks incident.

The alleged crimes took place on July 3rd.

If you know the person pictured, contact the Altoona Police Department at 515-967-5132.