Altoona PD Seeks Help Identifying Subject Wanted for Questioning in Forgery Case
ALTOONA, Iowa – The Altoona Police Department is hoping the public can help them identify a subject they believe is connected to a forgery case.
Police released a photo of the subject on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday morning. They say the person pictured is being sought for questioning in connection with a forgery and stolen checks incident.
The alleged crimes took place on July 3rd.
If you know the person pictured, contact the Altoona Police Department at 515-967-5132.