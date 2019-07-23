Altoona PD Seeks Help Identifying Subject Wanted for Questioning in Forgery Case

Posted 10:34 am, July 23, 2019, by

Subject wanted for questioning in connection with forgery case in Altoona.

ALTOONA, Iowa – The Altoona Police Department is hoping the public can help them identify a subject they believe is connected to a forgery case.

Police released a photo of the subject on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday morning. They say the person pictured is being sought for questioning in connection with a forgery and stolen checks incident.

The alleged crimes took place on July 3rd.

If you know the person pictured, contact the Altoona Police Department at 515-967-5132.

