Police: Boone County Jailer Charged After Pulling Gun During Fight at State Fairgrounds

DES MOINES, Iowa – Charges have now been filed against a Boone County jailer who witnesses say pulled a gun during an altercation at the Iowa State Fairgrounds during a car show earlier this month.

The Iowa State Fair Police Department says John McCormick, of Madrid, is charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, possession or carrying of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, and impersonating a peace officer.

The charges stem from a fight that happened July 6th around 8:15 p.m. during the Goodguys Car Show.

Witnesses say McCormick pulled out his gun after a 69-year-old man performed a “burn out” stunt nearby.

“The guy who claimed to be a deputy sheriff was like a should kill ya. Next, the old man said, ‘why don’t you do it’ and the man pulled out a gun out of his right pocket,” an anonymous witness to the incident said.

Iowa State Fair Police responded to the incident and found McCormick to be in possession of a small-caliber handgun. They took the gun and McCormick was told to leave the fairgrounds.

Following the incident, the Boone County Sheriff issued a statement, “There is no evidence yet to reveal any conduct that would affect his [McCormick’s] employment with the Sheriff’s Office.”

We have reached out to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office for comment now that McCormick has been charged and are waiting to hear back.

According to a spokesperson at the Iowa State Fair, McCormick still needs to go to the Fairgrounds to sign a recognition of the charges. He is not currently in custody of law enforcement.