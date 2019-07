Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINN COUNTY, Iowa -- A boy is dead after getting trapped underneath a riding lawn mower in eastern Iowa.

It happened at the 5600 block of East Cemetery Road between Cedar Rapids and Fairfax Monday night. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says they found a juvenile pinned under a mower in a ditch.

Officials believe the driver was mowing in the area when the machinery overturned, trapping him underneath. The boy died at the scene.

His name and age have not been released.