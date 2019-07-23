× Bus Tour Promotes Repeal of 2017 Tax Cuts for the Ultra-Rich & Corporations

DES MOINES, Iowa – An organization calling for a repeal to tax cuts they say only benefitted the very wealthy and had a harmful effect on the middle class made Iowa’s statehouse a stop on its nationwide “Tax the Rich” bus tour Tuesday.

Tax March held a news conference as part of the stop on tour. The organization says it is focused on closing loopholes in the tax cuts passed in 2017, that benefit big corporations and the ultra-rich.

The “Tax the Rich” bus is taking the organization’s message across the country this summer, traveling through 20 states in 35 days.

“After 2017, when Republicans in Congress passed a tax break that ultimately went to the top 1% and big corporations, a lot of working families are hurting. And it’s important that we connect the issues between the effects of that tax bill as well as our unjust tax code overall to the lives that folks are living every day,” said Dana Bye, Campaign Director of Tax March.

The tour concludes in Detroit, Michigan on July 30, 2019.