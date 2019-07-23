Johnston Teen Fundraised for Special Bike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Joshua Baldwin, a 16-year-old who is deaf with Down syndrome, received a special bike Tuesday.

"Fun, love you, and see you later," Gretchen Baldwin said. That’s how her son, Joshua, describes his new bike.

“One of the times when we were practicing, I was running in front of him and signing and all the sudden he lifted up his hands to talk to me and I realized he wasn't going to be able to ride a bike very well without any hands," Baldwin said.

The new bike has three wheels and allows him to sit next to another person.

"Joshua loved it and we could sign to each other," Baldwin said. “He has his own bike and can ride with his friends and family along with him going to get ice cream and see other things he hasn't seen before."

Baldwin says because of friends, family and strangers donating to Joshua, he was able to afford the $10,000 bike.

“We had one family whose daughter took in 3,500 cans to give us money," Gretchen Baldwin said.

The bike is from All Ability Cycles in Jefferson, Iowa.

“Sitting next to someone, talking and feeling a breeze are all good things, but that red shiny bike is a reflection of a mothers love for her son," owner John Brunow said.

Click here to learn more about All Ability Cycles.