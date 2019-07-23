× Marshalltown Homeowner Welding in Garage Starts Fire After Sparks Land on Nearby Combustibles

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A welding accident in Marshalltown started a fire that destroyed a garage and caused damage to neighboring properties, authorities said.

Marshalltown police and fire crews responded to a garage fire behind 708 Noble Street at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday. En route to the fire, neighbors advised dispatchers that they heard an explosion. When firefighters arrived, they found a garage on fire with flames spreading to an adjacent garage on the same property.

Firefighters said it took a while to extinguish the fire because of a large amount of flammable liquids stored inside the garage.

The garage the fire originated is a total loss, and there is fire damage to the adjacent garage and two neighboring garages. Firefighters estimate the damage at $20,000.

Authorities said an investigation revealed the homeowner was welding inside the garage and sparks caught nearby combustibles and fireworks on fire.

No one was injured in the fire.