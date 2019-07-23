× Police: Man with Gas Can Threatened to Start Fire at Des Moines Post Office

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police say he threatened to light a fire at the U.S. Post Office on 2nd Avenue.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says Carlos Saldana, 27, showed up at the post office’s bay doors around 12:41 a.m., holding a gasoline can in his hand.

Employees confronted him and Saldana opened the gas can and ordered them to stay back, threatening as if he would light the gas on fire. Saldana left the building and poured gasoline around in the parking lot and ran away.

Police officers found him a few blocks away and were able to arrest him.

Saldana is charged with first-degree arson and is being held in the Polk County Jail. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants.