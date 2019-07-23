× Two Cyclists Flown to Hospital After RAGBRAI Crash

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Two people are hospitalized after a crash during RAGBRAI Tuesday in Indianola.

The crash happened at the bottom of a steep hill. Police said a 22-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man crashed into each other as they were coming down at high speeds. Both of them were airlifted from the scene to Des Moines hospitals.

The injured woman suffered head and facial injuries. She is hospitalized in critical condition at last report.

The man suffered head and internal injuries. His condition hasn’t been released.