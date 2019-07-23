Two Cyclists Flown to Hospital After RAGBRAI Crash

Posted 7:27 pm, July 23, 2019, by

Two cyclists were injured crashing into each other at the bottom of this steep hill in Indianola.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Two people are hospitalized after a crash during RAGBRAI Tuesday in Indianola.

The crash happened at the bottom of a steep hill. Police said a 22-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man crashed into each other as they were coming down at high speeds. Both of them were airlifted from the scene to Des Moines hospitals.

The injured woman suffered head and facial injuries. She is hospitalized in critical condition at last report.

The man suffered head and internal injuries. His condition hasn’t been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.