Two Eastern Iowa Teachers Drown in a Davenport Pool

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two eastern Iowa teachers are dead after drowning in a pool in Davenport.

Officers were called to a backyard pool in east Davenport around 9 p.m. Monday. There they found 57-year-old Kenneth Anderson, of Bellevue, and 60-year-old Mark Anderson of Eldridge.

Police say the men are not related and both died of an accidental drowning. Kenneth Anderson was a teacher and coach in Bellevue. Mark Anderson was a former teacher in Bellevue.

The incident is still under investigation.