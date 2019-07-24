Carlisle Walks Off To 4A Title Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE -- The Iowa State Softball Tournament got a dose of drama on Wednesday.

Carlisle got a walk-off, two-run home run from Kennedy Preston to advance past upset-minded West Delaware in the Class 4A semifinals, 7-6 in 8 innings.

In Class 1A, Collins-Maxwell's repeat hopes are still alive. The Spartans handled Newell-Fonda, 9-1, to get back to the 1A championship game.

Mount Ayr and East Marshall both fell in Class 2A. The Raiderettes lost to North Linn, 8-1, while the Mustangs were edged by Alta-Aurelia, 2-1.