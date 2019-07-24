Des Moines Man Arrested Outside Taylor Swift’s Home with Backpack Filled with Burglary Tools

RHODE ISLAND  --  A Des Moines man is facing charges in Rhode Island after he was stopped by private security outside Taylor Swift's home last Friday.

32-year-old David Liddle told security that he knew Swift and was coming to visit her.  He was carrying a baseball bat and a backpack filled with 30 lock picks and rubber gloves.

He is charged with Possession of Burglary Tools and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon Other than a Firearm.

Swift's security says they were aware of Liddle and that he was on a watch list of people who possibly posed a threat to the pop star.

