Des Moines Man Arrested Outside Taylor Swift’s Home with Backpack Filled with Burglary Tools

RHODE ISLAND -- A Des Moines man is facing charges in Rhode Island after he was stopped by private security outside Taylor Swift's home last Friday.

32-year-old David Liddle told security that he knew Swift and was coming to visit her. He was carrying a baseball bat and a backpack filled with 30 lock picks and rubber gloves.

He is charged with Possession of Burglary Tools and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon Other than a Firearm.

Swift's security says they were aware of Liddle and that he was on a watch list of people who possibly posed a threat to the pop star.