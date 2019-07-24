× Fire Station 3 in Des Moines Re-Opens After Repairs Completed

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines fire station that was closed for repairs last month is back up and running as of Wednesday morning.

Fire Station Number 3, which services portions of the east and northeast sides of Des Moines, needed repairs on its 70-year-old building. Employees had been transferred to other stations during the process.

The repairs cost the city $60,000 but there are plans to completely replace the building by 2040.

An 11th fire station near Hubbell and East 42nd Street should open and be completed by the spring of 2021.