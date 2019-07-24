RAGBRAI Riders Wake Up with Iowa Coffee Company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANOLA, Iowa -- Wednesday marks day four of RAGBRAI XLVII and riders woke up in Indianola. One company has been keeping riders caffeinated and on the road for the past 10 years, the Iowa Coffee Company.

Founder Tom Sibbernson said riding along the route is like a giant family reunion every year, "I love seeing people year after year, I met this man named Kurt the first year and I've seen him every year since."

The tent is a mobile coffee shop with espresso machines and energy bars. "I roasted the coffee yesterday, so everything is really fresh," Sibbernson said.

On day four, RAGBRAI riders will bike from Indianola to Centerville, it is the longest day of the route at 84.3 miles (116.6 with the Karras Loop) and 3,252 feet of climb. (4,562 with the Karras Loop).