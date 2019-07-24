Riding RAGBRAI at 93

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARITON, Iowa -- On Wednesday RAGBRAI riders saw a steep change in the scenery as they peddled from Indianola to Centerville. The southern swing of the route took riders through some of Iowa's hilliest country, but one rider didn't mind.

"We've had plenty of hills but I've made it up all of them so far," said Clarence Boesenberg of Cedar Rapids. He's riding his seventh complete RAGBRAI in the last eight years ... and he's doing it at the age of 93.

Boesenberg says he used to ride just individual days when RAGBRAI would come near his home. His wife had suffered a stroke and he needed to be home at night to take care of her. Now a widower, Boesenberg is taking on the full ride again. He has advice for anyone thinking of riding RAGBRAI and some news for folks who think he's too old to do it.

"You really need to train for it. I've done 3400 miles this year. It's no big deal to me. Everyone thinks it's a big deal but to me it's not."