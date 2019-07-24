The Best USA Track & Field Athletes Coming to Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Des Moines, IOWA -- We are one year from the 2020 summer games but you don't have to wait or travel to Tokyo to see Olympic athletes compete.

The USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships begins Thursday. You'll see 74 Olympians, the most ever at the same sporting event in Iowa. Some local favorites are also running on the blue oval at Drake Stadium.

The four-day meet is the final stop of the 2019 USATF Outdoor Championship Series and will be broadcast on the NBC family of networks.

Local meet Director Blake Boldon and sprinter Kenny Bednarek share their thoughts on this big event.

To buy tickets and check out the schedule of events, CLICK HERE.