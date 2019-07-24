Waukee, Valley Advance To 5A Championship Game

Posted 10:45 pm, July 24, 2019

FORT DODGE -- The Class 5A state championship game is set at the Iowa State Softball Tournament.

In the first meeting between the two CIML teams this season, Waukee edged Johnston 3-1. The Warriors got a two-run single from Reagan Bartholomew for the biggest hit of the game.

In the other semifinal, Valley's miracle run continued with a 4-2 win over Iowa City High. The seventh-seeded Tigers are the lowest seed in this year's tournament to advance to a state title game.

The 5A state championship is at 8:00 p.m. on Friday night.

