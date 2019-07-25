× 74 Olympians Take Over Drake Stadium for USATF Outdoor Championship

DES MOINES, Iowa – Seventy-four Olympians are making their way to the Blue Oval at Drake Stadium for the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championship on Thursday.

The last time Drake University held an event for athletes to qualify for a world championship was in 2013.

Drake Relays Director Blake Boldon said it’s thanks to a recent $16 million renovation project and national coverage of the Drake Relays that bring events like this to Des Moines.

“The history of the Drake Relays is why we are able to attract this. All the way back to 1910 when the Drake Relays started it has been a centerpiece of American track and field,” Boldon said.

Boldon said hosting this championship is part of a two-year deal. Last year Drake hosted a national championship.

There will be 21 events for both men and women beginning Thursday. One person to keep an eye on is Allyson Felix. She has won six Olympic medals and will be looking to win a spot for the world championships.

“We are now 12 months away from the Olympics in Tokyo. So, every athlete with those Olympic aspirations whether they are young 19 and 20-years-old or those athletes who have been to three Olympics or more in their 30s,” Boldon said.

Boldon said 2020 is the next time Drake can apply for the opportunity to host the nationals and outdoor championship in 2022 and 2023.

You can purchase tickets online or at the door. It will also be broadcast on NBC Sports Gold.