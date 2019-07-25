Cindy Axne Introduces Legislation to Fix Background Check System for Daycare Employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, DC -- A 2014 federal law requires all states to perform background checks on employees of child care centers. But only two states are currently in compliance with that law. Cindy Axne wants to do something about that.

This week she introduced the Child Care Protection Improvement Act in the US House. The bipartisan legislation would create a task force to study why states are failing to meet the mandate and find solutions to those problems.

Axne says the main impediment to complying with the law is a lack of comprehensive system to perform background checks, especially across state lines. She says she was inspired by the recent deaths of two children at Iowa daycares to do something to make child care safer.

"I can't imagine what their parents went through and continue to go through. That is a compelling reason for me," Axne says, "Anytime that a child dies in Iowa we need to take a look so that those who are responsible are held accountable and so that it never happens again."

A similar bill is already under consideration in the US Senate. Both have received early bipartisan support.