Collins-Maxwell Beats Clarksville, Claims Repeat 1A Championship

July 25, 2019

FORT DODGE -- No rain delay was too tough for Collins-Maxwell. The Spartans beat Clarksville 4-3 on Wednesday, securing a repeat Class 1A state championship.

After scoring two runs in the first inning, C-M let the Indians back in it in the third, giving up a two-run double to Janet Borchardt. Clarksville went on to take a 3-2 lead in the sixth on a Bailey Myers RBI single.

But in the bottom of the inning, Mikayla Houge hit an RBI single, Reagan Franzen followed with a sacrifice fly, and the Spartans got a pair of error-aided runs to reclaim the lead and hold off Clarksville, 4-3.

Collins-Maxwell finishes the season at 28-1.

