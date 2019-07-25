Documentary Uncovering Sex Trafficking in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Des Moines, IOWA -- A riveting and eye-opening documentary looks at sex trafficking, not on the coasts or in other cities, but right here in the Midwest.

"Gridshock" was created by Vanessa McNeal, an Iowa filmmaker and survivor of childhood sexual violence.

The Film aims to uncover the demand that keeps the industry alive and hopes to show that trafficking can happen anywhere. You'll hear from people who went to buy some of illegal services.

"Gridshock" will soon be available to download. You can find a link to it at www.vanessamcneal.com/gridshock.