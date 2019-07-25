× Iowa Murderer Dustin Honken’s Execution Date Scheduled for 2020

WASHINGTON D.C. – An Iowan convicted in the heinous killing of five people, two who were children, is among five inmates on death row whose execution dates have been scheduled following an order from Attorney General William Barr to resume executions.

The directive to the Federal Bureau of Prisons was released Thursday morning and will allow the federal government to resume capital punishment. The last federal execution was in 2003.

Barr also directed the head of the Bureau of Prisons to schedule execution dates for five death-row inmates “convicted of murdering, and in some cases torturing and raping, the most vulnerable in our society – children and the elderly.”

Dustin Honken, now 51, was a northern Iowa drug dealer facing federal charges for manufacturing and distributing methamphetamine in 1993 when he shot and killed five people. Gregory Nicholson had planned to testify against Honken in his trial. Nicholson, his girlfriend Lori Duncan, and her two children Amber and Kandi were shot to death execution-style in July of 1993.

Terry DeGeus was also going to testify against Honken and he was shot to death in November of 1993.

Their bodies weren’t found until 2000 after Angela Johnson, Honken’s girlfriend, let a jailhouse informant know where they were buried near Mason City.

Honken was convicted of the murders in 2004 and given the death penalty. He appealed but a district judge upheld the ruling in 2013. All of his appeals have been exhausted.

His execution has been scheduled for January 15, 2020.

Angela Johnson was also convicted in the case and originally sentenced to death as well, but she was re-sentenced in 2014 to life in prison.