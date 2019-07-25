× Lane Reductions on Fleur Drive Begin Next Week

DES MOINES, Iowa — More construction on Fleur Drive means that, once again, those that use the route will see increased commute times.

Next week, traffic will get a little tighter on one of the busiest stretches. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Bell Ave. and Park Ave. starting on Tuesday.

Officials say they are still in phase one of a three-phase project to completely reconstruct the road. This part involves work on a water main.

Fleur is expected to go back to the normal number of lanes in the area by October 1st.