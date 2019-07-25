“LOVE” Joins Pappajohn Sculpture Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Pappajohn Sculpture Garden has added a new piece and joined a fraternity of cities sharing a simple message: LOVE.

On Thursday the park in downtown Des Moines welcomed a version of Robert Indiana's iconic "LOVE" sculpture. The design is simple, the word 'love' spelled out in capital letters with a slanted 'o'.

More than two dozen similar sculptures are displayed around the US and more around the world where the word 'love' has been translated into more than a dozen languages.

Jordan Powers with the Des Moines Art Center says the piece has been criticized for its popularity, but they see more to it than that.

"Robert Indiana as an artist received a lot criticism for being a sell out because his artwork is everywhere. But more importantly we talk about the universality of this artwork that it is something that people know ... pun intended ... they love it; the understand it. And we really do think that is going to become an icon of modern art in the Des Moines community and that is something we are excited to share,"

In September the Pappajohn Sculpture Park will celebrate its 10th anniversary.