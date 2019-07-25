× RAGBRAI Rider’s Life Saved by Firefighters, State Trooper After Suffering Heart Attack

CENTERVILLE, Iowa – A RAGBRAI rider from Washington state survived a heart attack Wednesday, thanks to the actions of firefighters and an Iowa State Trooper.

Sgt. Nate Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol says Greg Abbey, 62, suffered a heart attack near Centerville. Firefighters from the Johnston-Grimes Fire Department, Ty Wheeler and Ryan Wheeler, performed CPR on Abbey until Trooper Bob Conrad arrived with an AED that shocked Abbey’s heart back to life.

Abbey was alert and talking after the incident. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Centerville.

Ludwig says the head medic for RAGBRAI told him if there hadn’t been an AED available for quick use, there’s no way Abbey would have made it.

His current condition is unknown.